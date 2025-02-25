Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A war of words erupted between the ruling National Conference and opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark linking the increased security provided to separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to a decline in separatist activities in the Union Territory.

While opposition leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and People's Conference accused Abdullah of taking a U-turn on the promises made during last year's elections, the National Conference (NC) defended its leader, with senior party officials accusing the opposition of "fishing in the desert".

During a discussion on the 'News18 India' television channel, the chief minister said there has been a decline in separatist activity (in J-K) since 2019, saying it would have been unthinkable earlier for the Mirwaiz to be provided with CRPF cover.

PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, voiced his concern on X, saying while policemen and CRPF personnel were taking care of the mosques, shrines and graves in Kashmir, targeting only the Mirwaiz puts him in more risk.

"If Kashmir seems calm today, it is because of the implementation of laws such as UAPA and PSA, the activities of the NIA, the seizure of residences and possessions, continuous profiling, lodging of inmates outside under harsher laws, and dismissal of workers under Article 311," Para said.

"This represents a complete U-turn from your election campaign and manifesto. Your endorsement now is nothing more than a ratification of the iron-fist approach against Kashmiris," he added.

Although the NC chose not to comment officially on the opposition's allegations, a senior party leader claimed that parts of Abdullah's interview were taken out of context to generate an unnecessary controversy.

"The opposition leaders have started fishing in the desert," the leader said.

The NC leader also questioned the PDP's previous decisions that allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to operate in the region during its tenure.

Later in a tweet, the NC reiterated that the chief minister had discussed Article 370 and its importance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, sharing a clip to counter the opposition's narrative.

Para argued that the current lack of separatist activity stemmed from stricter measures against separatists and the bans on the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said the enhanced security for the Mirwaiz is not solely for his protection but highlights the increased vulnerability he faces, saying, "Singling out (the) Mirwaiz only puts him at greater risk, knowing that his family has already paid a heavy price. The truth is that hundreds of graves, shrines and mosques are protected by JKP and CRPF. So why make an issue of the Mirwaiz?"

People's Conference president Sajad Lone said Abdullah's body language contradicted his words.

"CM sahib with a stony face trying to facially unsay what he is saying. I am not surprised at the grudgingly tacit endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370.

"This is just the trailer for those who voted for him. The film is yet to start. Brace yourselves for much more," Lone, whose party is considered an ally of the BJP, wrote on X.

