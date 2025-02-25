Hathras, February 25: A man was killed after being hit by a car while he was urinating on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place around 6 am near Mugalgarhi-Fularai village in Sikandrarao police station limits when a vehicle carrying six passengers was returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police said.

According to the police, Ankit, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, was travelling back with his family after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Near Mugalgadhi-Fularai, their Ertiga car went out of control and veered off the road. Mukesh (34), a resident of Mugalgadhi, who was at the roadside, was hit by the vehicle and died on the spot. Bhojpur Car Accident: 6 Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Bihar; Video of Damaged Vehicle Emerges.

All six occupants of the car sustained injuries. The police arrived at the scene and rushed them to a community health center for treatment and after receiving medical aid, they proceeded to Delhi. Mukesh's body has been sent for a post-mortem, a senior official said. "The group was returning from Prayagraj to Delhi when their car went out of control near Mugalgadhi, leading to the death of a man who was relieving himself on the roadside. The six injured passengers were treated at a health center and have since left," Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said.