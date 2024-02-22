Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and its leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were misleading citizens of Maharashtra about the Maratha quota bill passed unanimously in the state legislature on February 20, a spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

While all the parties supported the bill in the House, opposition leaders outside were passing remarks that were causing confusion among people, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said.

The bill was tabled in the House after a lot of study and deliberations, he claimed.

"If Sharad Pawar has any other formula to give reservations to the Maratha community, then he should announce it," Mhaske said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and the Congress.

The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education under a new category.

