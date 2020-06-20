Hyderabad, June 20 (PTI): BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday flayed the Congress and other opposition parties for raising various questions on the India-China face offs at Gulwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, which, he said, would only "lower the morale of the Indian armed forces."

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using negative language and baseless logic on the Galwan Valley issue.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Gandhi had raised questions on whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese Army and alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.

Nadda was addressing a virtual rally here on the completion of one year in office by the BJP government, which is in its second term.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

He said the BJP has always stood with the government of of the day, even when the party was in the opposition.

He cited instances of the Bangladesh liberation wars in 1962, 1965 and 1971 to bolster his view.

But, the Congress, on the other hand, had convened the Rajya Sabha session over the Kargil issue and raised all types of questions, the BJP leader said without naming the party.

"Even during the face-off between India and Chinese troops in Ladakh, the opposition is only lowering the morale of the country and armed forces by raising varied questions despite the Prime Ministers assertions on the matter and that the Army is competent in putting up a fight," he said.

At such a time, our people, our opposition people are only lowering the morale of the country and along with the country, the morale of the armed forces by raising varied questions.I condemn this, he said.

Observing that international organisations like the UN and WHO have praised Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and also for announcing the economic package, Nadda, without naming Rahul Gandhi, alleged he only played politics by asking why the lockdown was imposed and later why it was lifted.

In fact, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states had urged the Prime Minister to continue the lockdown, he said.

...Modi knows the road map for the development of India...You take care of what the roadmap of the Congress should be, which you dont know," the BJP chief said.

Referring to Congress president Sonia Gandhi'scomments as to why petrol price was increased, he claimed that Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan have also increased.

Nadda also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government, including 'effective handling' of the COVID-19 situation and removal of Article 370 , among others.

He hit out at the TRS government over the low rate of COVID-19 tests and corruption.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)