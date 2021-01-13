Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) The opposition Congress led-United Democratic Front staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday after the Speaker denied permission for an adjournmentmotion to discuss alleged irregularities in the state-run Life Mission's housing project at Vadakkencherry.

Congress legislator Anil Akkara, who moved the motion, sought a discussion alleging that the ChiefMinister's office and top government officials were involved in the corruption in the project.

However, Local Self Government minister A C Moideen denied the charges and said the opposition was indulging in defaming the 'prestigious' housing project for the poor.

"There are attempts to defame the Life Mission. In this particular project, there is no financial responsibility for the state government.

The government is conducting a vigilance enquiry to probe the allegations against the officials.

Neither the Life Mission nor the state government had received any funds from abroad," Moideen said.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the state government's plea, challenging the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in "Life Mission".

The CBI had filed an FIR in a court here under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Congress MLA Akkara, listing Santhosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, as main accused and Sane Ventures as second accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleas in the High Court, submitting that the FIR was "illegal, arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law and is, therefore, liable to be quashed".

Moideen pointed out that the high court had dismissed the charges raised by the opposition against the political leadership.

The Minister also said the "hollowness" of the allegation was evident as the people of Vadakkencherry voted the LDF to power in the recent local body polls, despite all the accusations levelled by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said, if probed properly, many senior government officials would be behind bars.

Chennithala alleged that at least Rs 9.5 crore commission has been paid in the project.

"The government has announced a vigilance probe to stop the CBI probe in the matter.

The high court allowing the CBI to continue with the probe is a tight slap on the face of the government.

But the government is still maintaining that the HC order was not against the state government," Chennithala said.

As the Speaker refused to grant nod for discussion of the adjournment motion, the Opposition staged a walkout. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)