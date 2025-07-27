New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on Sunday criticised opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings and avoiding a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"The monsoon session of Parliament began on 21st July. From 21st to 25th July, opposition parties disrupted the House, complaining about SIR... The way they disrupted the House with noise and placards, suggesting they do not want to discuss Operation Sindoor or express condolences for the killings that happened in Pahalgam, as their focus is not on national interest," Chandolia said.

He further alleged that the opposition is unwilling to acknowledge the efforts of the armed forces. "If they discuss this, they must also express condolences for the dead, but they prefer not to... They refuse to acknowledge Operation Sindoor, which was in the country's interest, and how the country's armies responded after the killings. They are trapped in petty caste and religious politics," he added.

Responding to the upcoming debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said the Centre had agreed to hold the discussion under pressure from the opposition. He demanded that the government disclose all facts related to the operation and the incident in Pahalgam.

"Regarding Operation Sindoor, we have always urged the central government to reveal the truth of that time and disclose the outcome of Operation Sindoor. What happened in the incident in Pahalgam--were the terrorists spared or killed? If nothing else, discuss it in the House, lay out all the facts, and clarify how much truth there is in the claims made by the American President?... They have agreed to a discussion under pressure from the opposition," Thakur said.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including a high-stakes special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. After an opening week marked by adjournments, the lower house is scheduled to take up the matter as per the list of business notice issued by the Lok Sabha.

The first week of the Monsoon session witnessed major disruptions, including the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to participate in the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the debate in the Lok Sabha. He may also address the matter in the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Upper House.

TDP MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to speak on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. Sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes for its participation.

From the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will join the debate.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the discussion on Operation Sindoor will take place for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on July 28 and another 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

"All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues to discuss after that. Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)," Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have also sought a clarification from the government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The opposition has also been demanding the presence of Prime Minister Modi during the debate. As the Prime Minister travelled abroad on a two-nation visit this week, the discussion was scheduled for the following week.

Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to meet on Monday at 10 am to discuss their strategy for the second week of the Monsoon session, as the Lok Sabha prepares to take up Operation Sindoor on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

