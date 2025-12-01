New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday turned turbulent as unrelenting protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls led to repeated adjournments in both Houses, eventually forcing adjournment for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members pressed for an immediate debate on SIR, triggering uproar that stalled proceedings throughout the day. Amid the din, the House managed to pass a Bill to amend the GST law in Manipur, introduced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to replace an existing ordinance, after a brief discussion before being adjourned around 2:20 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes of disruption. Despite Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating that the government was "not averse" to discussing SIR or broader electoral reforms, Opposition MPs demanded a clear timeline. Rijiju urged them not to "insist on setting conditions," but the clarification failed to pacify them, prompting members from several parties to stage a walkout.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, defending the Opposition's decision, said they were "compelled to boycott the session." He added, "The Parliamentary Affairs Minister committed yesterday that there would be a discussion on SIR or electoral reforms today... We were cooperating for the smooth functioning of procedures. But it is unfortunate and ill-motivated by the ruling dispensation. What other option was left for us? It was their own commitment which they betrayed themselves."

The ruling BJP, however, accused the Opposition of staging disruptions with political motives. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticised the boycott, asserting, "Some people are very impatient to disrupt the House. Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister says the government is ready to discuss every single point, but we will take up all subjects in an orderly manner. If someone still boycotts even after such a statement, it definitely has a pre-determined motive that they will not let the House function."

He further alleged that electoral setbacks were driving the opposition's behaviour: "They have lost in Bihar, and now they are fearful for the upcoming elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Congress is fearful of losing the states. That's why they need a diversion... the common citizens have understood this, and they will not be manipulated anymore."

The session also marked the first day of C.P. Radhakrishnan presiding as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, though the day's disruptions overshadowed the historic moment. (ANI)

