New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Several opposition leaders on Thursday accused the Centre of flouting Parliamentary conventions by coming out with a provisional calendar on days allocated for debate on Motion of Thanks for the President's address.

They argued such decisions are taken by the Business Advisory Committee, comprising leaders of the parties.

The leaders also demanded a discussion on issues such as the arrangements at Maha Kumbh, where a stampede led to the death of at least 30 people, and federalism, alleging opposition-ruled states were being discriminated against.

Participating in an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session, opposition floor leaders also accused the ruling BJP of bulldozing proceedings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill. The report on the draft law was submitted to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

According to an opposition leader, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), DMK, and Left parties raised concerns over Parliamentary conventions not being followed, and said that the members of treasury benches disrupted proceedings of Parliament during the last session.

The MPs questioned a recent Parliamentary bulletin which announced provisional allotment of days for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and questioned how the allotment was done without a meeting of the BAC being held.

The lawmakers also referred to the proceedings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf bill, which was cleared by the chairman despite objections from opposition members, who gave dissent notes.

"Several opposition leaders expressed concern over the sanctity of Parliamentary practices not being maintained. The proceedings in the JPC on the Waqf bill is an example," an opposition leader said.

Trinamool Congress' parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who attended the meeting along with party's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, pointed out that as per convention, the House belongs to the Opposition.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Fauzia Khan questioned the treasury bench members' agitation during last session, limitations on access to journalists, and replies not being given to special mentions made by MPs for months, said a source.

Some MPs also alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar does not allow opposition MPs to speak.

Opposition MPs had moved an impeachment motion against Vice President Dhankhar in the last session, which was rejected.

O'Brien had at the end of the Winter Session alleged that the Chairman spoke for around 30 per cent of the time the Upper House functioned. There are no official records of speaking time of the Rajya Sabha chairman or its members.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas expressed concern over time not being given to members to present Private Members' Bills, and said that the bipartisanship of the Parliamentary committees has been affected.

Federalism was another issue that was raised by multiple opposition MPs, who pointed to the draft UGC guidelines, stating that education is a subject in the concurrent list, and states should be consulted before such norms are hammered.

The Trinamool Congress said it wanted to raise issues of unemployment and price rise, concerns echoed by other parties like Samajwadi Party, which mentioned the issue of reservations for SC and ST communities.

TMC demanded a statement by either the Prime Minister or the External Affairs Minister over the situation in Bangladesh. It also demanded that the GST on life and health insurance should be removed in the Budget.

The DMK meanwhile said it wants to raise several issues, including devolution of funds to states, the role of governor, and the draft UGC regulations, and demanded a statement from the government over the treatment of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha demanded a debate on rising income inequality, among other issues.

An MP from the Janata Dal (United), meanwhile, said more time was required for analysing the bill on simultaneous elections which is undergoing scrutiny of a Parliamentary panel.

Another source said several BJP allies, including the JD(U), Telugu Desam Party, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) demanded some change in the seating, and more time to speak.

The first part of the session, which starts on Friday, will conclude on February 13 and the second part will start on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

