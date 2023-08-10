New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Reacting to the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government and their demand that the Prime Minister should speak on the Manipur issue, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the same opposition is silent on the Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh incidents but is talking about Manipur.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee says, "The people who committed atrocities against women after the West Bengal Panchayat polls talk about democracy. 59 party workers died in this year's Panchayat polls. Since West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been in power there have been atrocities against women in the state. To create their image, they are asking why is PM Modi silent on the Manipur issue. The opposition is silent on the Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh incidents and are talking about Manipur."

Also Read | Manipur Gang-Rape Horror: Another Horrific Case of Rape and Torture Comes to Light After Over 100 Days.

BJP MP further said, "The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee sent five member team to Manipur. In Malda two tribal womens were stripped and beaten in front of the police and the video went viral but forget team even a Panchayat member was not sent to Malda. Those who are talking about Manipur are not getting the the GPS location of Manipur."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Also Read | Hike Layoffs: Blockchain Gaming Company Sacks Around 55 People After 28% GST Imposed on Online Gaming.

"At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)