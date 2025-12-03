New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): After the Centre agreed to discuss electoral reforms in Parliament, the INDIA bloc parties will protest against the new Labour Codes outside Parliament on Wednesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "From today, the Parliament will function in the morning, and we are going to protest outside the Parliament against the Labour Codes."

Tagore has also submitted a notice for the adjournment of the business of the Lok Sabha, requesting a discussion on the Labour Codes.

The Centre announced that four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 have been made effective from November 21, rationalising 29 existing labour laws.

While the Centre highlighted timely wages, the inclusion of women in night shifts, and social security for gig workers among several benefits of the Labour Codes, Congress and Left party leaders have opposed them, raising concerns.

Earlier, Kerala Congress leader K Muraleedharan described them as "anti-national", claiming that the labourers can form an organisation only if at least 10 per cent of its members are part of it. At the same time, Kerala Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has announced that the state government will not implement the four Labour Codes.

As per the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, trade unions with 51 per cent membership get recognition as the Negotiating Union. According to the Centre, such an arrangement strengthens collective bargaining. The code also expanded the definition of a strike, including "mass casual leave also within its ambit", to prevent flash strikes and ensure lawful action.

Meanwhile, Manickam Tagore called the BJP "arrogant" for "neglecting" the SIR issue when the Opposition MPs protested.

He said, "The arrogance of Ministers of the BJP government of never allowing a discussion on SIR, vote chori, and biased behaviour of the Election Commissioner has ended. The Monsoon Session was washed away due to the same issues. They first neglect it, laugh at it and keep complaining about the Opposition parties. At last, they have to accept the truth that the right to vote is under threat and the whole system of elections is becoming one-sided, and we need to discuss it."

"Now the government has accepted for a debate, and 10 hours will be given for discussion on December 9. We hope that the functions smoothly in the weeks to come. Vande Mataram debate will take place on December 8," the Congress MP said.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders will meet on Wednesday at 9:45 am in Parliament to chalk out their floor strategy after the Centre agreed to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in a debate on December 9. (ANI)

