Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): As the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly begins on Tuesday, 25 November, opposition parties have outlined a series of key issues they intend to raise, ranging from alleged hate speeches by the chief minister and eviction drives, to unemployment, inflation, public welfare gaps and the ongoing demand for justice for Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said his party will strongly flag what it calls injustices and governance failures.

"We will try to raise many important issues... We will definitely raise the issue of getting justice for Zubeen Garg, who is a piece of everyone's heart in Assam," he stated. Calling recent eviction drives "cruel," Islam added, "We will raise our voice against the inhumane way in which people were evacuated this winter. Our Assam CM usually targets specific groups and gives hate speeches; we will raise our voice for that."

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said the Opposition would jointly seek accountability on issues impacting public welfare.

"We will try to discuss topics like justice for Zubeen Garg, the flood situation in Assam, the poor education system here. We have the issue of contractual employees," he said. Saikia further noted concerns over unfulfilled job promises: "They told to provide 25 lakh jobs in five years, but only about one lakh jobs have been created so far." He added that poor wages, irrigation gaps and drinking water scarcity will also be raised. "We will put forward the public's demands," he asserted.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam reiterated concerns about governance decisions and polarising political commentary.

"It is being said that the Tiwari Commission and Mehta Commission reports will be tabled. We are concerned about this," he said, adding, "Our honourable CM's hate speeches against the Muslims are also a concerning topic. Justice for Zubeen Garg is also a hot issue. We will question the government about this." Rising prices and recent eviction drives will also be highlighted, he added.

The winter session is expected to witness heated debates as the Opposition prepares to challenge the ruling government on multiple fronts. (ANI)

