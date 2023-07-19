New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti who attended the Bengaluru opposition meeting on Tuesday said that all opposition parties have united to save India's democracy and its Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Mehbooba Mufti who reached Delhi airport after attending the second opposition meeting said, "All opposition parties have united and we want to save India's democracy, the Constitution and save Gandhiji's Ganga Yamumna Tehzeeb for which he sacrificed his life."

Also Read | Small Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs for Food -- Study.

Attacking the BJP, she said that the ruling party is trying to subvert the Constitution, democracy, and people's rights.

"What is happening in the country is not right. Attempts are being made to subvert our constitution, democracy, and people's rights, to change Gandhi's India," she said.

Also Read | Europe Heat Wave Scorches Italy, France.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said, "Inflation and unemployment are at their peak but no one is bothered about it. On the other hand, attempts are being made to make people fight with one another."

Earlier on Tuesday, top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In Tuesday's meeting, the opposition leaders came up with a name for the alliance, announcing that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

"Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The representatives of the 26 parties— 10 more than the 16 parties which had met in Patna on June 23 — also decided to set up an 11-member coordination committee, including all the major parties, and a ‘secretariat’ in Delhi for campaign management and for coordinating the working of various sub-committees, which will take up specific issues.

“The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai; the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,” Kharge said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)