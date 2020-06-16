Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Order Issued to Attach Taj ManSingh with SGRH as COVID Facility

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 05:40 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi government authorities on Tuesday issued an order asking luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel to have its rooms and premises be placed at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for using it as an attached COVID-19 facility.

Taj Mansingh Hotel is located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

The Delhi government has projected a massive requirement of beds in view of the growing coronavirus cases in the national capital. The SGRH was earlier declared a COVID-19 facility.

The order also said that the hospital would be responsible for proper disposal of biomedical waste generated at the hotel. 

All hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and basic training to handle COVID-19 patients, it said.

Ambulance for transfer of patients will be the hospital's responsibility, while food, housekeeping service and disinfecting of premises will be done by the hotel.

The charges for using the rooms will be collected by the hospital, which will then hand it over to the hotel, the order said.

If the need arises, the hospital can arrange for the stay of its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the hotel itself. The hotel and the hospital management can decide the rates mutually, the authorities said.

Authorities at the SGRH said they have received the order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

