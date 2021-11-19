New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Some organisations of students and teachers on Friday hailed the government decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws and took out marches to celebrate the announcement calling it a victory for India's democratic movement.

The Students' Federation of India took out a solidarity march near the Arts Faculty in Delhi University.

"It becomes pertinent here to mention that this victory did not come easy. The audacious nature of our farmers to bear all odds and continue their struggle for almost an entire year is what has led to this victory. In this long and arduous struggle, more than 700 people have lost their lives. SFI Delhi extends its red salutes to the martyrs of this movement," said SFI's Mayukh Biswas.

The Democratic Teachers' Front said the announcement is a testimony to "the fact that persistent, participative and well-organised struggle is capable of reversing the anti-people policies of the Government of India".

"The DTF salutes this great victory of the people. Drawing inspiration from this landmark success of the people, the DTF resolves to continue our struggle against NEP (National Education Policy), for absorption of temporary and ad hoc teachers as per correct roster, promotion for all and for the democratisation of a revitalised public higher education," it said in a statement.

This requires that Delhi University Teachers' Association must remain an organisation for struggle of teachers, it said.

Delhi University students who have been holding a sit-in protest for 12 days to demand the complete reopening of campus gathered at Arts Faculty, raising slogans and singing songs after the farm laws were repealed.

A march was also taken out in solidarity with the farmers and further raising the demand for the repeal of labour codes, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

