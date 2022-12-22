Cuttack, Dec 22 (PTI) The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to develop a comprehensive plan under which a survey will be conducted to find out if allopathic doctors practising in Odisha possess the relevant qualification.

“Such a survey should be undertaken in a time-bound manner and be concluded preferably within a period of six months,” said a division bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar.

The bench was adjudicating over a writ petition filed by the Odisha State Legal Aid Services Authority (OSLASA) on Wednesday.

Quoting a survey conducted by the World Bank in which it was reported that at least 51 per cent of medical practitioners across the world do not possess valid qualification, the high court expressed concern and said action taken only in respect of one case in the state can hardly be termed as adequate.

“Accordingly, a direction is issued to the health secretary to file an affidavit setting out the modalities of verification, the time period within which the verification will be concluded and the consequential action against medical practitioners practicing without valid qualification,” the court said in its order.

The OSLASA had filed a petition, seeking action in one particular case of appointment of a doctor without a proper degree certificate, including action against the selection committee.

