Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said that the country will be on the path of becoming world leader if the poor and common man are empowered.

The country grows only when the power of the common man is increased. India's strength lies in the strength of the weaker sections and the common man. When empowerment of common man, the poor, and weaker section will be done, then our country will be on the path of becoming a world leader. The common man should stand with the country with all his strength to fulfil this dream of India, appealed the Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Inauguration of the 66th National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was done at the hands of Bhaiyyaji Joshi. Executive members from all over the country were present at the convention held at Maharshi Vyas Hall, Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Smriti Mandir Reashimbagh Nagpur. The ceremony was conducted via online platform from over 4,000 locations across the country.

On this occasion, the newly appointed national president of ABVP, Dr Chhagan Bhai Patel, Mahamantree Nidhi Tripathi, Welcome Committee Chairman Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, Welcome Committee Vice President Ritu Chanekar, State President Prof. Yogesh Yenarkar were present.

Bhaiyaji Joshi said that our country showed both courage and sense of social responsibility during pandemic times. The way we look at life is supreme and our values proved to be our strength in it. Our country is moving towards self-reliance in the areas of food, security, defence, science and technology.

It is a matter of pride for us that international facilities are also available in the country in the field of education and people from abroad are coming to India for education. The image of our country at the international level is getting better, said Bhaiyaaji Joshi.

He said that our young generation is looking forward to make our country like America and China, but there is a need to understand that our country has its own specialties that make India different and a positive power too. This power is not to oppress others. Our power is to protect the weak. It has the power to remove negativity from the universe, he said.

He said that India has received this gift from God. We need not be dependent on others for support. India will never bow down to anyone. We should become self-reliant in all areas. Our goal is to become a world leader and we must have faith in it. Bhaiyaji Joshi said that this dream will come true only if this belief is strengthened in the mind of common man.

Dr Chhagan Patel said that a new national education policy is coming into force in the country. For the last several years, the activists of ABVP have been demanding that education should be more India centric having scope for indigenous thoughts and education should not be a burden on the students. This demand is now being met and it is a matter of pride for ABVP.

Nidhi Tripathi informed about the work of ABVP. She said that during the Corona period, there were doubts as to how the convention of the student council would be conducted. But today, more than 1.5 lakh activists from 4,000 places have been connected to the national convention through online. This is a historic event for the ABVP. (ANI)

