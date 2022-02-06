Mathura/Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has worked on the rejuvenation of more than 700 pilgrimages and temples during the last 5 years, adding that development during the Samajwadi Party's tenure was limited to boundary walls of cemeteries.

He was addressing 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvaad' in Mathura.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

"Our government has worked on rejuvenation of more than 700 pilgrimages and temples in the state. You do not see any development by the Samajwadi Party. Only one development from them is visible, which is limited to only boundary walls of the cemeteries. Outside of that, there was development nowhere else during Samajwadi Party's tenure," said Adityanath in his address.

Adityanath said that in the tenure of previous governments, the money meant for ration, development, medicines went to the house of their 'friend with perfume' instead of benefiting the public. "BSP and SP sympathize for their 'friend with perfume' and they question us why we are using a bulldozer. But we said bulldozers and development will go together," he added.

Also Read | BJP Taught Rahul Gandhi Going to Temples, Says JP Nadda.

Addressing a rally in the Aligarh district, Adityanath said that during the last five years, Aligarh had attained the level of development that could not be reached during tenures of SP and BSP.

"Now, a foundation has been laid for a university here. Work is going in with quick speed with regards to medical colleges and higher education. Today, the difference is visible as our government not only gave a secure atmosphere but also new opportunities to youth, women, poor, farmers and villages through development works," he added.

Taking shots at Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments of the past, Adityanath said that earlier in Aligarth, Muzaffarnagar, Bareily, Agra, riots used to happen in SP era and money used to go straight into the 'stomach of the elephant' (BSP's symbol) during the BSP era.

"But today these rioters have realised during these five years of our government that if they cause riot, they will face a fate similar to Duryodhana. Our government has provided security, airports, highways, education, healthcare and employment," he added.

Adityanath said that under the double-engine government of BJP, Ayodhya has developed into a state-of-art pilgrimage spot. "Now it is the turn of Vrindavan, Gokuldham and Mathura," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)