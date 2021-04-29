Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) Outgoing MLA of the Trinamool Congress, Gouri Sankar Dutta, died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Monday night, a senior doctor said.

Dutta (70), who had recently joined the BJP after being denied a poll ticket by the party, had tested positive for the contagion 10 days back following which he was admitted to a district hospital, he said.

The MLA was brought to the private hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated.

"His condition continued deteriorating and never improved. He also had comorbidity issues. He died tonight," the doctor said.

Dutta was elected from Tehatta in Nadia district in the 2016 assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)