New Delhi, Jun 26: More than 1.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 19,10,650 jabs are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The states and union territories have so far got over 31.17 crore vaccine doses through the free-of-cost channel of the central government and direct procurement. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 30.54 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs So Far, Says Centre.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, has been 29,71,80,733 doses, the ministry said. "More than 1.45 crore (1,45,21,067) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the ministry said. Vaccine Hesitancy: Man Climbs Tree With Wife's Aadhaar Card to Avoid COVID-19 Jab in Madhya Pradesh.

"Furthermore, more than 19,10,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

