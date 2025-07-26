Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday retrieved over 1.8 acres of land during a major anti-encroachment drive here, an official spokesman said.

The drive was conducted by JDA in coordination with the district administration Jammu, in a significant move against illegal mining and land encroachment, in Nagrota village along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the spokesman said.

He said the action led to the retrieval of 15 kanal (1.875 acre) JDA land that had been illegally occupied and subjected to unauthorised mining activities.

"The land situated in a sensitive and strategically important area was being misused by elements of the land mafia, causing both environmental damage and loss to public assets," the spokesman said.

The officials said further legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible and steps have been taken to prevent re-encroachment.

Surveillance in the area has been strengthened, they said.

Meanwhile, another team of JDA dismantled temporary structures along Ring Road at Bishnah in the outskirts of the city.

The JDA appeals to the public to report any instances of illegal land use and reiterates its dedication to transparent and responsible land management.

