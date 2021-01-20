Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Karnataka has so far vaccinated over one lakh beneficiaries with COVID-19 vaccine, the health department said here on Wednesday.

A total of 1,17,407 beneficiaries have been vaccinated to date since January 16, against the targeted 2,04,039, recording a 58 per cent coverage in 2,492 sessions.

"Karnataka has crossed one lakh beneficiaries for covid vaccination.

Thanks to all the dedicated workers," the health department tweeted.

On Wednesday, an estimated 55 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for the day were administered the vaccine.

out of 62,772 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 34,583 were achieved on Wednesday in 830 sessions.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) cases were eported from across the state on Wednesday, the department said.

The government has said that health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against Coronavirus will be given priority and those with comorbidities, the next.

