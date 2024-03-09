New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Around 1,70,760 cases have been settled in Delhi's Lok Adalat, with a settlement amount of around Rs 1036.16 crore.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organised a national lok adalat on Saturday in the High Court, various district courts and tribunals in the city. Over one lakh cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 3428.67 crore.

"Overall 1,72,748 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 3428.67 crore," DSLSA said.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, has successfully organised the 1st National Lok Adalat for the year 2024 in all District Court Complexes, the High Court of Delhi, Permanent Lok Adalats, Debt Recovery Tribunals, the State Consumer Commission and District Consumer Commissions, on Saturday.

In the seven district court complexes, 342 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted to deal with all types of civil and criminal compoundable cases.

Transcending past boundaries, the highest number of 2,57,752 cases have been referred in this National Lok Adalat by the High Court of Delhi, Tribunals/Consumer Forums and all District Courts.

This is the highest referral figure in a National Lok Adalat, to date.

These cases include 1,80,000 NBT traffic challans; 659 traffic challans that were pending in courts; 51,336 pending cases in various district courts; 24,619 pre-litigative cases; and 1138 cases pending in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, Debt Recovery Tribunals, Consumer Forums and Permanent Lok Adalats.

"In the district courts, a total of 1,70,760 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 1036.16 crore," the statement said.

In the above, 1,34217 traffic challans were disposed of across Delhi for a cumulative settlement/fine amount of Rs. 1.47 crore.

Lok Adalat Bench was also constituted at Delhi High Court, New Delhi, where 46 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 3.09 crore.

Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at District Consumer Forums, where 256 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 6.23 crore.

Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at Debt Recovery Tribunals, where 287 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 2376.93 crore.

The Lok Adalat Bench for electricity matters was also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat, where 1399 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 6.26 crore.

Judges throughout Delhi very actively participated in Lok Adalat. Litigants actively joined the proceedings for settlement/amicable disposal of their cases.

In a statement, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority said that this pioneering event marks a watershed moment in our commitment to ensuring justice for all, transcending barriers and redefining the landscape of dispute resolution in India.

Highlighting the diverse range of conflicts, the National Lok Adalat aims to tackle a broad array of cases, encompassing matters like those falling under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Criminal Compoundable Cases, Civil Cases, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal cases, Bank Recovery issues, Matrimonial Disputes (excluding divorce cases), Land Acquisition disputes, Labor Disputes, and cases governed by the Arbitration & Conciliation Act.

This time, the adjudication extended to compoundable traffic challans as well.

"The comprehensive approach of Lok Adalats ensures accessibility for individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking dispute resolution. Renowned for their swift case management, Lok Adalats expedite proceedings, thereby alleviating the burden on our judicial system's backlog.

A key benefit of engaging in the National Lok Adalat is its cost-effectiveness. The focus on amicable dispute resolution often obviates the necessity for prolonged legal conflicts, resulting in significant savings of both time and financial resources," the statement said.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, the Member Secretary of DSLSA, expressed that under the capable leadership and direction of Justice Manmohan, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi and Executive Chairperson of DSLSA, there has been a continuous effort to advocate for alternative dispute resolution techniques.

These efforts are aimed at promoting such techniques not only before cases reach the institutional stage but also during the litigation process.

In this National Lok Adalat, Justice Manmohan, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi/Executive Chairperson, DSLSA, along with Sanjay Garg. Principal District & Sessions Judge (Hdq.), Central District; Sh. Vinod Kumar. Principal District & Sessions Judge, West District; Sh. Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority and other dignitaries, personally visited the Tis Hazari Court Complex to oversee the arrangements for National Lok Adalat.

The dignitaries toured the court complex, engaging in discussions with presiding officers and associate members overseeing various Lok Adalat benches.

The Hon'ble Executive Chairperson, Hon'ble Justice Manmohan, took a moment to extend his appreciation and recognition to the transgender individuals, acid attack survivors, and persons with disabilities serving as Associate Members at the Tis Hazari Court Complex.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, DSLSA, stated that the National Lok Adalat represents a unique platform for dispute resolution that promotes conciliation and amicable settlements.

He further highlighted that this initiative reflects our dedication to nurturing a legal system that is not only equitable and just but also readily accessible to all segments of society.

He emphasised that DSLSA once again engaged transgenders, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, people from the north-east region of the country and acid attack victims, in the decision-making process by deputing them as Associate Members in Lok Adalat Benches at different court complexes.

During the Lok Adalats, DSLSA took meticulous steps to prevent overcrowding in any of the court complexes. All essential facilities, such as help desks, wheelchairs, ramps, toilet amenities, clean portable water facilities, and sufficient space for bank negotiations and public seating, were meticulously provided in all court complexes, tribunals, and forums.

Adequate police/security arrangements have also been made, making the Lok Adalat, a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Special Help Desks were provided at the entry of each court complex for providing any kind of information relating to the Lok Adalats to the people visiting for an amicable solution to their disputes. Adequate arrangements have also been made for providing basic amenities and encouraging people to settle their disputes.

DSLSA also said that one MACT case was settled in Patiala House Courts Complex, for an amount of Rs 90 lakh (approx.) to be paid by the insurance company to the dependants of the motor accident victim. (ANI)

