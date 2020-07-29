Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Over 1,000 people were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said.

Of them, 721 were booked till 6 pm for violating the restrictions under IPC section 188 that relates to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Asks 3 Questions to Modi Govt on Rafale Jets: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Another 352 were arrested for not wearing masks, he said.

At least 21 persons were held for spitting in the public, he said.

Also Read | Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Besides, police also seized 33 vehicles, he added.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)