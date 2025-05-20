New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) In a resounding testament to the nation's growing commitment to holistic health, the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday informed that over 1,000 organisations have already registered their proposals under the flagship Yoga Sangam initiative, setting the tone for what is poised to become India's largest-ever wellness celebration on June 21, International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The enthusiastic response comes from a diverse mix of organisations and institutions, including schools, colleges, corporates, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, government departments and grassroots community groups from across all 28 states and seven Union Territories (UTs), the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

These groups have pledged to conduct yoga demonstrations in line with the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), uniting the country in spirit, breath and movement, it stated.

This year marks a decade since the United Nations (UN) officially recognised IDY in 2015, following the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

As the nation celebrates a decade of global leadership in wellness, the theme for 2025, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', resonates more deeply than ever, it said.

From the snow-capped Himalayas to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, from quiet parks to bustling schoolyards and office lawns, over one lakh locations are expected to transform into vibrant centres of wellness and unity on June 21, it said.

Yoga Sangam is not just an event, it is a national wellness movement fostering harmony within and around us, the statement said.

The Ministry of Ayush invited citizens, institutions and communities to be part of this historic Yoga Sangam. By hosting local yoga sessions, they can become wellness leaders in their own right, the statement said.

