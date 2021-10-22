New Delhi, October 22: More than 101.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, including over 62 lakh doses administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

Cumulatively, 40,41,65,807 first doses and 12,24,71,539 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data.

Cumulatively 71,21,01,258 first doses and 30,03,07,997 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the states and Union territories. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 101.2 crore (1,01,24,09,255) doses, the ministry said, adding that 62,58,092 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday. Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates India’s 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone With Artistic Sand Art (See Video).

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

