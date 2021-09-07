Jammu, Sept 6 (PTI) Ahead of reopening of schools in Jammu and Kashmir, over 12,000 students will undergo the COVID-19 test in Rajouri district, an official spokesman said.

The decision was conveyed by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Monday while chairing a meeting to review arrangements made by the education department for reopening schools in the district, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed reopening of higher educational institutions and schools for Classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions and decided to retain most of the COVID-19 containment guidelines, including the night curfew.

The DC Monday directed the heads of the schools to ensure strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of students. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all the students are tested “at the earliest” and make sure that the schools are reopened in two days.

He said random testing of the students would also be done regularly by the special teams to avoid the risk of infection.

The meeting was informed that after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 students with 50 per cent capacity, spokesman said.

The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of Classes 10 and 12, shall continue to remain closed for on-site and in-person teaching, he said.

According to the guidelines, classes for students of the 12th standard would be permitted with in-person attendance not exceeding 50 per cent capacity on a given day.

There are more than 12,000 school-going students of Class 10 and 12 in the district.

The DC asked the chief education officers to ensure that all the schools of their respective zones have functional toilets and drinking water facilities.

It was made clear that the private schools would be allowed to hold classes after all the students are tested for COVID-19.

The DC issued instructions to college principals for the 100 per cent vaccination of all the college-going students.

Special vaccination camps would also be organised to inoculate the students and no student shall enter the college until and unless he or she possesses a vaccination certificate with them, according to the guidelines.

The principals were also asked to tell the students to motivate their family members to get inoculated for COVID-19 at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised on the need to take care of students' health, safety and psychological aspects after the resumption of physical classes. He also asked the heads of institutions to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation in the educational institutions.

