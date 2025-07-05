New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) More than 160 bird species including endangered and migratory ones like the greater flamingo and Indian pitta have been recorded across the national capital as part of the Delhi Bird Atlas.

The summer phase of the atlas -- a pioneering citizen science initiative supported by Wildlife SOS and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department -- reported 21 first-time sightings and saw over 600 checklists uploaded to the eBird platform, surpassing the winter documentation efforts, according to a statement.

The project, which divides Delhi into 145 observation zones, is aimed at building a long-term understanding of avian distribution patterns across seasons, officials said.

Alongside this documentation drive, Wildlife SOS has intensified its rescue efforts during the scorching summer, saving nearly 500 birds till May 2025. These included raptors and migratory species impacted by extreme heat, electrocution, collisions, and habitat stress.

Shyam Sunder Kandpal, Chief Wildlife Warden, said the Delhi Bird Atlas is not just a scientific initiative but a "community-powered effort" to reconnect people with nature and create a data-backed conservation strategy for the capital.

The initiative also underscores the growing role of citizens in spotting and reporting injured or distressed birds, often triggering rescue operations.

"With Delhi reeling under erratic climate patterns and rising pollution, initiatives like the Bird Atlas become all the more urgent," said Wasim Akram, Director of Special Projects at Wildlife SOS.

