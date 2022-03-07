New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 179 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 18 lakh (18,24,967) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The ministry said over 2.07 crore (2,07,35,818) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Cumulatively, 55,27,10,170 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and Union Territories and 45,06,30,396 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 96,59,55,372 first doses have been administered and 804236909 second doses have been given.

In the 15-18 age group, 5,54,81,332 first doses and 3,14,34,778 second doses have been administered.

More than 2,07,35,818 precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be inoculated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.

