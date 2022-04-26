New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday that more than 19.90 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

"More than 19.90 crore (19,90,98,860) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the ministry.

It further said, "More than 192.85 Crore (1,92,85,90,115) Coronavirus vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been providing the States and UTs with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

