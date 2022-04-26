Vivo, on Monday, officially launched the Vivo X80 Series in the Chinese market. The Vivo X80 Series will be available for purchase in China from April 29, 2022. The Vivo X80 Pro with Dimensity 9000 version will be sold on May 5. All models of the Vivo X80 Series are now available for pre-order in the home country. Vivo X80 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Report.

Vivo X80 is priced at CNY 3,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 3,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will be sold at CNY 4,399. The 12GB + 512GB model will be available at CNY 4,899. Vivo X80 Pro retails at CNY 5,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo X80 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models retail at CNY 5,999 and CNY 6,699, respectively. On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro with Dimensity 9000 SoC costs CNY 5,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,699 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

Vivo X80 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo X80 gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Flash charging support and more. Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display. It comes in two processor options - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Dimensity 9000. For photography, Vivo X80 Pro sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front shooter, a 4,700mAh battery with 80W flash charging and 50W wireless charging support and more.

