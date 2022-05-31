New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Over 200 trees were uprooted in MCD areas during Monday's fierce thunderstorm and 750 workers were deployed to remove debris from roads that were blocked after trees were uprooted, civic officials said on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, around 215 trees were uprooted across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi area, due to the thunderstorm on Monday evening.

The trees and their branches fell on the roads leading to traffic jams on Monday evening and also on Tuesday morning.

Delhi witnessed the first storm of "severe" intensity since 2018 on Monday throwing traffic out of gear within minutes as the uprooted trees blocked roads and also damaged several vehicles.

A senior horticulture department official of MCD said over 700 civic personnel were deployed to remove uprooted trees from roads in different parts of the city.

"Nearly 30 vehicles, with each having 25 workers, have been pressed into service to remove debris from roads. Several road stretches have already been cleared and debris will be removed from the remaining stretches by the evening," the official said.

