New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday seized more than 2,070 boxes of illicit liquor after a raid at a godown in the Alipur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted jointly by central and outer north district police. Delhi will vote in assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

The seizure includes approximately 65,000 liquor quarters and 8,750 beer bottles. Most bottles bore markings of Punjab and Chandigarh, while a smaller portion originated from Haryana, the official said.

The raid followed investigations into an earlier recovery of 40 boxes of illicit liquor in Patel Nagar. Further investigation is underway, said the police officer.

