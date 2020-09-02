Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Over 23,000 idols were immersed in Maharashtra's Thane city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which was celebrated in a subdued manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a civic official said on Wednesday.

There has been a 38 per cent decrease in immersions compared to last year, when 37,060 idols were immersed during the 10-day festival that culminated on Tuesday, the official said.

As per the official report, 34,285 household idols were immersed last year, while 21,611 were immersed this year.

Similarly, 957 idols from public pandals were immersed last year, while only 260 were immersed this year, the report stated.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and state government had appealed to people to immerse idols at their homes and inside pandals considering the viral outbreak.

