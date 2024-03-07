Ranchi, Mar 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday said around 30,000 people will be hired in various government departments over the next four months.

The CM was speaking at a function at the Saheed Ground here where appointment letters were distributed among 2,454 new recruits, including 1,020 postgraduate trained teachers of higher secondary schools, 1,330 junior engineers, 34 mine inspectors, 15 pipeline inspectors and 55 street light inspectors.

He asserted that the education system needed to be strengthened to ensure the state's development. "We will soon start recruitment of teachers for tribal and regional languages from the primary school level," Soren said.

Additionally, he mentioned the conversion of 325 schools into model schools to provide education equivalent to that of English medium schools for tribal and underprivileged students.

Soren said within the next three to four months, appointments will be made to fill 30,000 vacant posts in various departments.

"Jharkhand is a mineral-rich state but it was misused by the BJP which ruled the state for many years. State's minerals were used to light up Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra," he said.

"State's iron ore, coal, water and even land were used. If only two per cent was spent against use of minerals, Jharkhand would have changed," he added.

Soren said the Hemant Soren government worked for tribals, Dalits and poor but the BJP hatched a conspiracy to topple the government since it came to power in 2019. "They finally put the former chief minister in jail," he said.

He alleged that the previous BJP government had shut over 5,000 primary schools to deprive poor and tribal children from education.

