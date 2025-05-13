Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat has hit a major milestone by bringing over 10,280 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs online across the state, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Chief Minister's office said in a press release that these Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs function as Sub-Health Centers, Primary Health Centers, and urban primary health centres, providing citizens in rural and urban areas with access to quality healthcare close to their homes.

Each Mandir combines primary care with essential referral services, guaranteeing every citizen access to affordable, high-quality treatment.

Gujarat now operates over 10,280 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, including 1,484 Primary Health Centers, 7,717 Sub-Health Centers, 417 Urban Primary Health Centers, and 670 Urban Aarogya Mandirs.

To bolster care delivery, 7,600 Community Health Officers have been deployed across these facilities, significantly improving access in both rural and urban areas.

Highlighting Gujarat's commitment to quality, the Dokalav Sub-Health Center in Mahisagar district recently became India's first NQAS-certified Aarogya Mandir. The National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS), set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ensures robust frameworks are in place to elevate service standards at public health institutions.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Gujarat's Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs organized more than 66,900 health camps, delivering healthcare services to over 38.46 lakh citizens. More than 59,900 camps held at Sub-Health Centres benefited 33.20 lakh individuals, while 7,010 camps at Primary Health Centres served over 5.25 lakh people.

These Ayushman Aarogya Camps provide a wide range of specialist services, including obstetrics, paediatrics, surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, mental health, and dental care. They also offer vital medical procedures such as minor and major surgeries, cataract operations, medical termination of pregnancy (MTP), and the generation of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs, further strengthening healthcare access across the state.

To ensure easy access to quality healthcare, the Government of Gujarat has set up Model Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs at eight major tourist destinations, including Gir National Park, the Statue of Unity, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial, the Dinosaur Museum, Polo Forest, Rani ki Vav, and the Modhera Sun Temple.

These centers are designed not only to offer high-quality medical care to tourists but also to strengthen healthcare services for the surrounding local communities, ensuring that both visitors and residents benefit from reliable, accessible health facilities. (ANI)

