New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Centre has provided more than 45.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

59,39,010 more doses, which will be given to the states and UTs, are in the pipeline.

Of 45,37,70,580 vaccine doses, the total consumption including wastages includes 42,28,59,270 doses, as per data available at 8 am today, informed the ministry.

Over 3,09,11,310 crore balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, it added.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, as per an official release. (ANI)

