New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With more than 51.51 lakh Covid vaccines administered on Tuesday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed the 48 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a provisional report by 7 pm.

The ministry said 29,43,889 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 3,87,076 in this category were given the second dose.

Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 people in this category across 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states-- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

As on day-200 of the vaccination drive (August 3, 2021), a total 51,51,891vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 40,41,132 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 11,10,759 beneficiaries received the second dose.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

