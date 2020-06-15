India News | Over 57.7 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Done So Far: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 1,15,519 samples of COVID-19 have been tested in the last 24 hours taking the total samples tested to 57,74,133 in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

"Total sample tested 57,74,133 and samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,15,519," said ICMR.

Also Read | Madhav Patankar, Father-in-Law of Uddhav Thackeray, Dies at 78.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far, and the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520. (ANI)

Also Read | Lenovo Owned Legion's New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)