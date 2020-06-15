Madhav Patankar, Father-in-Law of Uddhav Thackeray, Dies at 78

Mumbai, June 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar died on Monday. Patankar was 78 years old. He passed away after a prolonged illness in a suburban Hospital. Patankar was the father of Saamna editor Rashmi Thackeray.

National Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise of Patankar. Sule tweeted, “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.” Uddhav Thackeray's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Named New Group Editor of Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Saamana.

Supriya Sule's Tweet:

Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 15, 2020

Patankar was a businessman. On March 1, 2020, Rashmi replaces Uddhav Thackeray as the editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna. Uddhav gave up the post after assuming charge as Maharashtra CM in November last year. The paper was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1982.

