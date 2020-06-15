Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Madhav Patankar, Father-in-Law of Uddhav Thackeray, Dies at 78

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:06 AM IST
A+
A-
Madhav Patankar, Father-in-Law of Uddhav Thackeray, Dies at 78
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, June 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar died on Monday. Patankar was 78 years old. He passed away after a prolonged illness in a suburban Hospital. Patankar was the father of Saamna editor Rashmi Thackeray.

National Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise of Patankar. Sule tweeted, “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.” Uddhav Thackeray's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Named New Group Editor of Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Saamana.

Supriya Sule's Tweet:

Patankar was a businessman. On March 1, 2020, Rashmi replaces Uddhav Thackeray as the editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna.  Uddhav gave up the post after assuming charge as Maharashtra CM in November last year. The paper was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1982.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Madhav Patankar Rashmi Thackeray Saamna Uddhav Thackeray
You might also like
Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
Politics

Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Uddhav Thackeray Express Condolences Over The Actor's Death
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Uddhav Thackeray Express Condolences Over The Actor's Death
Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
News

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
News

Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai Local Trains to Start Soon? CM Uddhav Thackeray Reiterates Demand For Resumption of Suburban Railway Services
News

Mumbai Local Trains to Start Soon? CM Uddhav Thackeray Reiterates Demand For Resumption of Suburban Railway Services
Sonu Sood's Beneficiaries During Migrant Crisis Mysteriously Delete Their Twitter Accounts, Actor Urges People to Send in Genuine Requests
Bollywood

Sonu Sood's Beneficiaries During Migrant Crisis Mysteriously Delete Their Twitter Accounts, Actor Urges People to Send in Genuine Requests
Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Son Aaditya at Matoshree Hours After Saamna Attack
Politics

Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Son Aaditya at Matoshree Hours After Saamna Attack
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown
Bollywood

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement