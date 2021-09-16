New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 77 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 57 lakh (57,11,488) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

Also Read | #Bollywood Actress #ShilpaShetty Has Informed That #MumbaiPolice … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to a 7 pm provisional report by the ministry, 58,21,13,634 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 18,96,22,772 beneficiaries for the second dose.

Also Read | MoD Constitutes High-Level Expert Committee for Comprehensive Review of NCC: Cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Among Members.

The vaccination exercise is carried out to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, which continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)