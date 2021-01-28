New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Over 8,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent.

After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive has picked up pace in the last several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on January 28 was 10,600, officials said.

"Today, 8,244 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 15 people," a senior health department official said.

Also, 100 or more healthcare workers were vaccinated at 34 sites, including 10 Delhi government hospitals.

The number of those vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital stood at 110, while 79 people were given the shot at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), the officials said.

On Monday, 7,408 healthcare workers had received the jab, with a turnout of over 91 per cent, the highest till date.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

The sharp fall came after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the first day of the drive.

The count on the third scheduled day was much higher -- 4,936 (48 per cent).

Counselling sessions conducted over the past few days and the option to get vaccinated in advance even if the scheduled date is later have helped in ramping up the numbers, a doctor said.

The government maintains that till date, no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination.

According to official data, the district-wise distribution of 15 AEFI cases on Thursday was: Central Delhi (1), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (1), North Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (2), Shahdara (3), South Delhi (2), South East Delhi (2), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (3).

While 14 of these cases were reported from sites where Covishield shots were administered, one was from a centre where Covaxin shots were administered, the data showed.

The vaccine is to be administered in Delhi on four scheduled days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Other regular vaccination work will be carried out on the remaining days.

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin is being administered at the remaining six facilities in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)