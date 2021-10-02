New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): More than 88.14 crores (88,14,50,515) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories so far by the Government of India through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, over 5,28,28,050 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered.

The ministry stated that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

It further stated that the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

As per the ministry, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 Vaccines free of cost, stated the ministry.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, it added. (ANI)

