New Delhi, October 2: Nothing much happened this week in connection with the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC. The major news concerning the central government employees was a hike in the rates of house rent allowance or HRA after the rate of DA reached 28 percent. There are reports that the Centre will soon release HRA as per revised rates. In addition to this, media outlets continued to speculate another hike in the DA rate. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Ranging Between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 Likely If DA Rate Hiked to 31%, Check Calculation.

From July 1, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, are getting 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. The Centre had decided to revise HRA rates when the DA rate crosses 25 percent. Here it may be recalled that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended that HRA rates should be revised upwards in two phases when DA rate crosses 50 percent and 100 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Retired Central Government Employees of This Period, DA Rate Revised for Gratuity and Leave Encashment.

Post revision, central government employees living in 'X' class cities will get 27 percent of the basic pay as HRA. Similarly, it will be 18 percent of basic pay for employees in 'Y' class cities and 9 percent in 'Z' class cities. Earlier, employees in 'X', 'Y' and 'Z' cities would get 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of their basic pay as HRA respectively.

With regards to hike in the DA rate, there are reports that suggested an announcement could be made in October or November. The DA rate is likely to be increased by 3 percent. If it happens, central government employees will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA under the 7th Pay Commission. This will certainly increase their monthly income too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).