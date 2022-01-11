Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) An estimated 9,896 candidates qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for primary schools in West Bengal, a senior official said on Monday.

TET is the minimum qualification required for appointment as teachers in the primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) sections of government schools.

The state government will recruit teachers for Classes 1 to 5 from these eligible candidates in the future to fill up vacant posts, president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya said.

Of the 2,45,344 candidates who had enrolled for the TET 2021, 1,89,814 appeared for the examination held on January 31, 2021.

"There was a delay…but we wanted to ensure total transparency, uploaded model answers on the website, and addressed the complaints of candidates," he added.

Sources said the board took extreme care to avoid any judicial logjam as TET results had been challenged in courts in the past by unsuccessful candidates delaying the recruitment process.

