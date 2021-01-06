Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The Eastern Railway on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 19,811.70 crore for infrastructural work and spent Rs 710.3 crore on passenger amenities between 2014 and 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, Eastern Railway general manager Manoj Joshi said fund is not a constraint for completion of projects in West Bengal.

Joshi, who also heads the Metro Railway here, said that the tunnelling work for the East-West Metro corridor is likely to be completed by next year.

He said that Rs 19,811.7 crore on infrastructural work and Rs 710.3 crore on passenger amenities have been invested in the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway zone between 2014 and 2020.

"Between 2014 and 2019, a total of 661 km of railway lines has been commissioned in West Bengal as compared to 335 km in 2009-14," he said.

Railway electrification work for over 1,290 km has been completed in the state in the period of 2014-19, as against a coverage of 710 km between 2009 and 2014, he said.

A total of 26 overbridges and 53 foot overbridges were constructed between 2014 and 2019, Joshi said.

He said the revised cost estimate for construction of the East-West Metro project has been pegged at Rs 8,574.98 crore.

Phase-I of East-West Metro corridor from Salt Lake Sector-V to Salt Lake Stadium, covering about 5.3 km, was commissioned on February 13, 2020, and it has been extended up to Phoolbagan in the first week of October.

The tunnelling work between Esplanade and Sealdah has been going on in full swing and is likely to be completed by next year, Joshi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)