Nanded, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects in Nanded district.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridge on Asna river, the public works department minister said the previous BJP government in the state had not carried out many projects in Nanded, which is why the district lagged behind.

"The present government in Maharashtra has sanctioned Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development works in the district," said Chavan, who is also the district's Guardian Minister.

He further said that a 194-km long road will be constructed from Nanded to Jalna, and will be connected to Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway.

The old road from Jalna to Nanded will also be repaired and a provision will be made for the same in the budget, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)