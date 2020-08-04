Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): With continuous rainfall all through the night people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens.

According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies, disaster management department and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines.

Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. (ANI)

