Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the arrest of a Kanpur-based businessman and seizure of nearly Rs 194 crores in cash and asked how businessman Peeyush Jain could amass such wealth if the demonetisation drive of 2016 had worked to curb corruption.

Speaking at a press conference here in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "PM Modi should tell how cash worth Rs 180 crores can be found at the residence of a businessman in UP, despite demonetization?"

He further said that with demonetisation, the central government destroyed small scale industries and created unemployment.

"PM Narendra Modi should accept that his brainchild demonetization has totally failed and that it has destroyed small-scale industries and jobs," he said.

The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood.

Owaisi added, "Miscarriage of justice has been performed by both Congress and BJP parties on Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis. We have the complete list where they were being suppressed in the jail. UAPA, Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) acts were used on these three communities." (ANI)

