Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A man and nine buffalo calves were charred to death when a dairy caught fire here, police said on Thursday

The incident occurred in the Sangam Vihar colony of Loni area on Wednesday killing the dairy owner Sukhbir Singh (63), they said.

According to police, Singh was asleep and cattle were tied with ropes when the fire started.

An inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the fire, which local residents claimed started from a short circuit, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Verma told PTI.

After seeing the fire, dairy employee Sanjay released about a dozen buffaloes to save them from the blaze, he said.

Financial help will be provided to the family of the deceased members from the National Disaster Response Fund, he said.

