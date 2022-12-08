New Delhi, December 8: After the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections, preparations are in full swing at the party's national headquarters to celebrate the win.

Meanwhile, a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters in the guise of Lord Hanuman. Shravan Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Araria has so far attended 110 public meetings of Prime Minister Modi. Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Poll Victory Comes at Time when Country Has Entered Amrit Kaal'.

He came to the BJP office to listen to his 111th address of PM Modi. However, this time he had to watch the address of PM Modi on a big screen set at the BJP office here. Shravan Kumar said, "Modi is the incarnation of Lord Ram who is taking India ahead in the world."

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 142 seats and leading on 14 seats. Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Celebrations Begin as BJP Registers Historic Win.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made its entry in the state assembly having won five seats. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.82 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state. The Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won 16 seats and leading on one.

